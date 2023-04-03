Shots fired at a civilian in the RM of Macdonald, suspect at large: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Shots were fired at a civilian near a business on Laverendye Road, in the RM of Macdonald, Man., and the suspect is at large, RCMP say.

On Friday at 6:45 a.m. Stonewall RCMP say they were advised of an off-road vehicle (ORV) seen driving on private property and that a civilian had begun following the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle got off and ran to a nearby pickup truck. Police say the ORV was later confirmed stolen.

The truck fled and the civilian followed it. Police say someone in the truck had a shotgun and fired shots at the civilian.

Officers went to the area, alerted all surrounding detachments and patrolled. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was last seen going west on Highway 1 towards Portage La Prairie and has yet to be found.

Police say the vehicle is described as a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online