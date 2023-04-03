Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired at a civilian in the RM of Macdonald, suspect at large: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 5:16 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Shots were fired at a civilian near a business on Laverendye Road, in the RM of Macdonald, Man., and the suspect is at large, RCMP say.

On Friday at 6:45 a.m. Stonewall RCMP say they were advised of an off-road vehicle (ORV) seen driving on private property and that a civilian had begun following the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle got off and ran to a nearby pickup truck. Police say the ORV was later confirmed stolen.

The truck fled and the civilian followed it. Police say someone in the truck had a shotgun and fired shots at the civilian.

Read more: Man driving stolen vehicle arrested after crashing into 3 other vehicles: WPS

Officers went to the area, alerted all surrounding detachments and patrolled. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was last seen going west on Highway 1 towards Portage La Prairie and has yet to be found.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the vehicle is described as a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Trending Now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online 

Click to play video: 'Peguis First Nation child, 4, accidentally shoots 6-year-old, Manitoba RCMP say'
Peguis First Nation child, 4, accidentally shoots 6-year-old, Manitoba RCMP say
CrimeRCMPManitobaGunsManitoba crimeStonewall RCMPshots fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers