Renewed calls to make Toronto’s High Park car-free

As the weather warms up and more people look to spend more time outside, a number of people and groups are continuing to push for High Park to be vehicle-free.

The park currently blocks off vehicles on the weekend, but advocates with Car Free High Park Coalition, composed of 20 organizations, want to see the initiative become permanent. The group has cited safety, accessibility and environmental concerns with the presence of cars in the park.

“Parks should be a safe place for people to come with their family, with their friends, to enjoy it without the noise, the pollution,” said spokesperson and local resident Faraz Gholizadeh.

The coalition launched a petition last month to get the city’s attention on the matter. It has since gained more than 1,300 signatures as of Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a community consultation survey done last summer, 58 per cent of respondents said reducing motor vehicle traffic within the park was of high priority, while 14 per cent said the initiative was of medium priority, 27 per cent said it was low priority for them, and one per cent were unsure.

Stephen Scharper with the University of Toronto’s School of Environment says Toronto should take after Central Park in New York City.

“Central Park, for example, banned cars in 2018 because it enhances the outdoor experience for the people in New York, but also it helps the wildlife, particularly those that have to cross roads,” he said.

But some are questioning how the initiative would be implemented while still providing accessibility for older people, those living with disabilities and families with young children. According to Matti Siemiatycki, the director of U of T’s Infrastructure Institute, increasing public transit may not be an option.

Read more: City of Toronto conducts prescribed burn at High Park

“The TTC is really struggling with financial difficulties and so is the city,” he said.

“I think additional measures that are going to add costs that don’t have a revenue stream is really challenging right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, Gord Perks who represents High Park at city council, says residents have been coming up with ideas to address challenges like this during community consultations.

“We have a number of venues inside the park. How do people get there?” he said.

“We should be looking at some sort of vehicle that circulates inside the park, so if you’re a little older and you can’t walk all the way to the zoo, maybe we can provide that trip.”

Perks says community consultations are in the final stage and a full plan will be presented to council within the next two months.