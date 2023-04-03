Bloody Ikea rug now part of B.C. RCMP murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The bloody Ikea rug that was turned in to Barriere RCMP is now part of a murder investigation.

The distinct bloody blue area rug that was flagged when it was found to be covered in human blood is now linked to the murder of Peter Daniel Casimir, a resident of the Kamloops, B.C., area, RCMP said in a press release.

Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, NCO in charge of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, said “the murder of Mr. Casimir was targeted and that no danger to the public exists.”

Major Crime Investigators are, however, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying anyone who has had dealings with Peter Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to timeline his movements and those he was associating with.

Peter Casimir is known to have also used the alias of Jake Maserski.

Investigators continue to seek any additional information the public may have with respect to knowledge of the Ikea area rug and its origin.