‘The sweetest gentleman’: Loved ones remember Oshawa, Ont. fatal shooting victim

The 30-year-old victim of Thursday night’s fatal shooting in Oshawa, Ont., is being remembered by many as the “sweetest gentleman” they knew.

The victim of the shooting, identified as Michael Nigris, was gunned down just outside of his workplace, Cash Connections.

On Friday morning, loved ones rushed to the scene to pay their respects, including friend Ashley Berkuta.

“He was the sweetest gentleman ever,” said Berkuta, holding up a picture of Nigris, in tears. “He did not deserve it; no one deses to get shot.”

Berkuta has been a regular customer at Cash Connections for years, and said Nigris always knew how to make her day happy and bright.

“He was the sweetest guy I knew,” she said. When she caught wind of the shooting from other workers in the plaza, she said she couldn’t believe it.

“She goes, ‘Ashley, I got some bad news,’ and I say, ‘What is it?’” Berkuta recounts. “And she goes, ‘Michael was shot, his body is still lying on the ground.’”

Berkuta said she was convinced it was a joke, and drove over to the scene moments later to witness her worst nightmare.

“When I arrived I saw a whole bunch of cruisers, the plaza was blocked off, and I saw his truck, and him, lying on the ground.”

Officers were called to a parking lot near King Street West and Park Road in Oshawa after reports of a male victim being shot just before 8:30 p.m., Thursday night. When officers arrived on scene, life-saving measures were performed, but the 30-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

In a media press conference on Friday morning, Durham Regional Police confirmed that the alleged suspect fled in a vehicle, which was recovered a short distance away from the scene.

On Friday morning several police cruisers were seen in the area of Dundee Park doing a wide police search, which police have confirmed has been connected to the shooting.

“That’s current an evidence search in relation to this homicide, but I don’t have any further information on it,” said Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss with Durham Regional Police.

Many customers of Cash Connections consider Nigris, and the workers, good friends. Berkuta said the shop is a family owned business, “with the friendliest staff”. She would visit Nigris here weekly, and could always count on his generosity and sweet personality.

Berkuta isn’t the only one who will miss Nigris. Many were dropping off flowers, candles, and roses to remember the shop employee, and their fond memories of him.

For some, like friend and frequent customer Ashley Williams, it was to bring them closure.

“After hearing what happened last night, I needed to offer some sort of respect for him,” said Williams, lighting a candle at the front of Cash Connections. She considers Nigris a close friend, and said she has been coming to Cash Connections for several years.

“I pop in here almost weekly, sometimes even two or three times a week,” said Williams.

Williams added that Nigris was always committed to his work, and loved it at the store. “He always helped us out through the pandemic, he would find us bargains online to bring in so we could cover our bills. He was always trying to help us where he could, being a pawn shop owner,” she remembers.

Williams has been devastated by the loss of her friend, and said she doesn’t know how something like this could happen.

“He was a really bright and cheerful guy. Someone who you could go up to and chat — friendly, and always willing to go out of his way to help me,” said Williams.

Amid the rampant violence across the region, Williams said the gun violence and deaths locally are starting not to surprise her anymore, unfortunately. “But for it to be someone I knew, someone I was friends with … it makes it a little surreal.”

She adds that she hopes this can open up more conversations about addressing issues related to gun violence, but knows it’s a longshot

“I guess maybe I’m hoping for too much if I say that I want it bring attention to the fact that we can’t keep living out in fear, with all these desperations. Something needs to be done.”

Durham Regional Police said the suspect description is male, with a small build, wearing a dark hooded sweater and dark pants.

The homicide unit has since take over the investigation, and are asking anyone with video surveillance to reach out to police with any new information.

In a Facebook post, Cash Connections announced the loss of their employee, and noted he was a “amazing human being,” and a brother, son and proud uncle.

The post reads, “Anyone who knew Michael knew he was a joker and loved to make people laugh”. To their customers, the post adds that, “out of the respect to our devastated and grieving staff and family, and to the ongoing murder investigation, we just cannot open the store in any capacity at this time.”

Cash Connections advised that when they have a schedule in place, they will post it on social media, for customers to pick up and pay for their buy backs, layaways and consignments.

According to the store, a memorial has been set up in front of the store for people to pay their respects to Michael.