Police say 2 men connected to crime spree in Kitchener and Cambridge may be in Stanley Park

Waterloo regional police are appealing to the public to find two men they are looking to speak with in connection with thefts and a robbery in the area over the weekend.

The initial incident occurred on Saturday morning at around 1 a.m., when police say a black Honda Civic was reported stolen from the area around Christopher and Ironstone drives in Cambridge.

Soon after, police say the car was involved in a gas theft at a gas station on Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener.

The suspect vehicle then made a second stop at a convenience store near Lorraine Avenue and Lackner Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m., where it was used in a robbery.

Police say one of the occupants went into the store, flashed a knife at the clerk and grabbed some merchandise.

The vehicle then headed off toward the Stanley Park area of Kitchener.

Police believe the suspects may still be in the Stanley Park area.

They are asking anyone with information to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.