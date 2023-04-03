Teen charged after 86-year-old man shot in Woolwich

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was arrested after an 86-year-old man was shot in Woolwich over the weekend.

According to a release, officers were sent to a home near Township Road 50 and Letson Drive in the West Montrose area of the township on Friday at around 4:30 p.m.

Read more: Bag with loaded gun and drugs found unattended on bus in Waterloo

Police say the officers found an 86-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment of serious injuries.

Police learned that a teen had fired a gun at the home where the victim had been shot.

Story continues below advertisement

They charged the teen with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.