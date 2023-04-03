Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged after 86-year-old man shot in Woolwich

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 12:53 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was arrested after an 86-year-old man was shot in Woolwich over the weekend.

According to a release, officers were sent to a home near Township Road 50 and Letson Drive in the West Montrose area of the township on Friday at around 4:30 p.m.

Read more: Bag with loaded gun and drugs found unattended on bus in Waterloo

Police say the officers found an 86-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment of serious injuries.

Trending Now

Read more: Police ask for public’s help in finding man ‘unlawfully at large’ in Waterloo Region

Police learned that a teen had fired a gun at the home where the victim had been shot.

Story continues below advertisement

They charged the teen with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

More on Crime
Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWoolwich newsWoolwichWoolwich crimeWoolwich TownshipLetson DriveTownship Road 50West Montrose
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers