Verbal argument results in drug and weapons charges for Guelph man: police

A verbal argument resulted in drugs and weapons charges for a Guelph man.
Guelph police were called to a business near Gordon Street and Wellington Street West around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Investigators say two men were arguing over something when one of them indicated that he was carrying a weapon.
They say the man who made the threat then left the premises before officers arrived.
Investigators say officers were able to locate the individual who was carrying a satchel.
Trending Now
They say the man fled on foot after being asked to remove the satchel but was apprehended after a brief chase.
A search of the satchel revealed a black BB gun and a small amount of suspected fentanyl.
A 19-year-old will be in a Guelph court on May 16.
More on Crime
- Man, woman found dead in different Quebec homes deemed suspicious by police
- Man arrested for making over 20 ‘swatting’ calls across U.S., Canada
- Woman who knew teen stabbed in Toronto subway found him injured, tried to save his life
- Quebec pedophile hunters face child pornography distribution charges
Comments