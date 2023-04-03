Verbal argument results in drug and weapons charges for Guelph man: police

Send this page to someone via email

A verbal argument resulted in drugs and weapons charges for a Guelph man.

Guelph police were called to a business near Gordon Street and Wellington Street West around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say two men were arguing over something when one of them indicated that he was carrying a weapon.

They say the man who made the threat then left the premises before officers arrived.

Investigators say officers were able to locate the individual who was carrying a satchel.

They say the man fled on foot after being asked to remove the satchel but was apprehended after a brief chase.

A search of the satchel revealed a black BB gun and a small amount of suspected fentanyl.

A 19-year-old will be in a Guelph court on May 16.