Driver killed in 2-vehicle eastern Ontario crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in eastern Ontario Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Highway 17, east of Black Bay Road, in Petawawa.

Police and paramedics responded to the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer, at around 6:30 a.m.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

An OPP collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Highway 17 was closed in the area, with detours in place.