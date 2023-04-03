Menu

Canada

Driver killed in 2-vehicle eastern Ontario crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 11:19 am
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in eastern Ontario Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Highway 17, east of Black Bay Road, in Petawawa.

Police and paramedics responded to the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer, at around 6:30 a.m.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

An OPP collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Highway 17 was closed in the area, with detours in place.

