Kaley Cuoco welcomes 1st child: ‘New light of our lives’

Kaley Cuoco is officially a mother after welcoming a “little miracle” into the world alongside partner and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory star announced the birth of her daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey on Instagram Saturday with a series of adorable baby photos. The little bundle of joy was photographed swaddled in a hospital blanket with a large bow, and Cuoco included lots of pictures of the newborn cuddled up with her doting parents.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Cuoco, 37, shared that her daughter, her first child, was born on March 30, 2023.

The newborn is also Pelphrey’s first child. The actor is best known for his roles in Ozark and Guiding Light.

Cuoco added a tribute to Pelphrey on social media, writing that she didn’t think she could fall even more in love with him, “but I did,” she wrote.

Pelphrey also shared photos of the couple and their newborn on Instagram, captioned with a quote from 13th-century Islamic poet Rumi: “You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.”

“My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle,” Pelphrey wrote, while praising Cuoco, his “soul mate and best friend,” for her strength and bravery during the pregnancy.

“You are incredible,” he wrote to The Flight Attendant star.

The couple met and began dating in early 2022. Cuoco announced she was pregnant later that year in an October Instagram post showing her and Pelphrey enjoying cake with pink frosting.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Cuoco wrote. “Beyond blessed and over the moon.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021.

Cuoco appeared for 12 seasons on the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory as a part of the main recurring cast before the show ended in 2019. She plays the title role in The Flight Attendant, a dark comedy-drama, and was nominated for an Emmy award for both shows.

— With files from The Associated Press