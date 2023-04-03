Man, woman found dead in different Quebec homes deemed suspicious by police

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in the province’s Lanaudière region over the weekend.

The Sûreté du Québec said Monday were contacted by a resident after not hearing from a 46-year-old man in Sainte-Julienne, located about 70 kilometres north of Montreal.

The man was found injured inside a residence in the area Friday evening. He later died in hospital, according to police.

The investigation into the man’s death led authorities to an uninhabited home in the Sainte-Julienne the next day. Police officers found the body of a 48-year-old woman during their search Saturday.

Police did not provide more details about her death, including whether or not there were signs of violence.

The man and woman knew one another, but police did not give more details.

Investigators and forensic teams are attempting to shed more light on what happened.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise