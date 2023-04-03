Gitxaała First Nation in court over automatic online mineral rights registry

Send this page to someone via email

A British Columbia First Nation that launched a legal challenge over an online registry the province uses to automatically grant mineral rights is in court Monday.

The Gitxaała Nation filed a petition in October 2021 seeking a judicial review, arguing the process doesn’t require the government to consult with the First Nation and simply grants the claim.

The two-week court hearing begins Monday at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

In a Monday news release, Gitxaała smgyigyet (hereditary leaders) said they have a duty to manage and protect their territories and resources according to their laws, called ayaawx.

“Our ayaawx expresses, among other things, the sacredness of our territory, and the need to treat the environment with the greatest respect and to ensure proper treatment of our resources,” said Gitxaała Sm’ooygit Nees Hiwaas (Mafhew Hill).

“By giving away the mineral rights that are part of our territory, the Province has broken both our laws, and their own.”

According to the province’s Mineral Tenure Act, a “free miner” who is exercising a right under the act “is entitled to enter private lands, provided those lands are ‘mineral lands,'” as defined by the legislation. A free miner is anyone who holds a Free Miner Certificate, while mineral lands include all lands whose mineral rights are reserved to the government, including “almost all privately-owned land.”

Exceptions to the right of entry include land that is occupied by buildings, homes, orchards, agriculture, protected heritage property, parks and land lawfully occupied for mining purposes.

The B.C. government has committed to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which requires governments to obtain free, prior and informed consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples and territories.

According to Gitxaała’s release, the BC Human Rights Commissioner is intervening in the case, and the First Nations Leadership Council, four individual First Nations, a group of non-profits and two mineral exploration businesses are expected to argue against the current free entry rules.

The Gitxaała Nation is found roughly 60 kilometres south of Prince Rupert in unceded territory that has been occupied for more than 10,000 years, according to its website. Its village, Lax Klan (Kitkatla), is home to 450 citizens.

Gitxaała Chief Coun. Linda Innes has previously argued the claims process violates the government’s constitutional obligation to consult with Indigenous nations. The allegations have not been tested in court.

The petition asks the courts to quash seven mineral claims on Banks Island, south of Prince Rupert, and for the court to suspend claim staking in Gitxaała territory.

“While proudly announcing its commitments to reconciliation, the Crown continues to argue in court

that they have no legal obligation to make good on those commitments – and that is a problem that should be of serious to concern to all residents of British Columbia, not just Gitxaała,” Innes said.

