Edmonton Oilers to release playoff ticket info this week

The Edmonton Oilers are officially heading to the Stanley Cup playoffs after clinching the spot during Saturday night’s game against Anaheim.

While the organization hasn’t made a full announcement about playoff tickets — expected later this week — it did say there will be a limited number of single-game tickets available.

The Oilers are also planning on continuing the road game watch parties inside Rogers Place, just as they did during last year’s playoff run. There will also be an expansion of the outdoor festivities at the Ice District.

There was a huge uptake with season ticket holders purchasing playoffs packages, said Stew MacDonald, president and chief revenue officer of Oilers Entertainment Group.

OEG is currently marketing next year’s season passes, which include playoffs packages for this year, and have gained about 1,000 new season ticket holders, he said.

“I think it just really illustrates that the excitement’s that much greater this year for a playoff run,” MacDonald said.

The Oilers remain two points behind Las Vegas for first spot in the west, although the Knights have a game in hand. Edmonton kicks off a four-game road trip in L.A. Tuesday.