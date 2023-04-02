Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Bears are waking up. Here’s how to keep them out of B.C. neighbourhoods

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 1:39 pm
Bears are waking up. Here’s how to keep them out of B.C. neighbourhoods - image View image in full screen
Files
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With bears beginning to emerge from their winter dens, BC Conservation Officer Service is offering tips on how to keep them out of neighbourhoods.

According to BCCOS, the bears will be hungry and looking for easy access to food.

Food sources that will attract bears into a neighbourhood include garbage, bird seed and compost.

“Fed bears quickly become conditioned to food handouts and will teach their cubs to approach people to get these inappropriate food rewards,” BCCOS said in a press release.

“Securing attractants is the single best way to keep people safe, prevent property damage, and avoid the unnecessary killing of bears that come into conflict with people.”

Read more: Lost tadpoles, lonely rams and purring cougars among top calls to B.C. Conservation in 2022

Story continues below advertisement

BCCOS recommends reviewing the Be BearWise At-Home Checklist to make sure there’s nothing that will attract bears to your home or property.

Residents are advised to keep garbage securely stored until collection day.

“Store attractants in a sturdy building or place in a certified bear-resistant garbage container,” BCCOS said. “Use certified bear-resistant garbage containers community-wide.”

BCCOS adds that bird feeders often become bear-feeders, so only feed birds during the winter months. Take feeders down between March and November. Keep ground free of seeds.

Click to play video: 'Increased bear activity expected in the Okanagan'
Increased bear activity expected in the Okanagan

If you compost in bear country, create your compost pile inside a bear-resistant electric fence.

Trending Now

Negligently storing attractants is an offence under the BC Wildlife Act that can lead to a $230 fine. Conservation Officers will be conducting bear attractant audits within the Okanagan region to ensure compliance with the Wildlife Act.

Story continues below advertisement

The public can report conflicts with dangerous wildlife, where this is a threat to public safety, to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline toll-free at 1 877 952-RAPP (7277) or visit the RAPP website at rapp.bc.ca.

More on Science and Tech
OkanaganbearsBC Conservation Officer ServiceBear attractantsBCCOSBC Wildlife ActBear Wisebear season
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers