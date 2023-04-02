Bears are waking up. Here’s how to keep them out of B.C. neighbourhoods

Send this page to someone via email

With bears beginning to emerge from their winter dens, BC Conservation Officer Service is offering tips on how to keep them out of neighbourhoods.

According to BCCOS, the bears will be hungry and looking for easy access to food.

Food sources that will attract bears into a neighbourhood include garbage, bird seed and compost.

“Fed bears quickly become conditioned to food handouts and will teach their cubs to approach people to get these inappropriate food rewards,” BCCOS said in a press release.

“Securing attractants is the single best way to keep people safe, prevent property damage, and avoid the unnecessary killing of bears that come into conflict with people.”

BCCOS recommends reviewing the Be BearWise At-Home Checklist to make sure there’s nothing that will attract bears to your home or property.

Residents are advised to keep garbage securely stored until collection day.

“Store attractants in a sturdy building or place in a certified bear-resistant garbage container,” BCCOS said. “Use certified bear-resistant garbage containers community-wide.”

BCCOS adds that bird feeders often become bear-feeders, so only feed birds during the winter months. Take feeders down between March and November. Keep ground free of seeds.

If you compost in bear country, create your compost pile inside a bear-resistant electric fence.

Negligently storing attractants is an offence under the BC Wildlife Act that can lead to a $230 fine. Conservation Officers will be conducting bear attractant audits within the Okanagan region to ensure compliance with the Wildlife Act.

The public can report conflicts with dangerous wildlife, where this is a threat to public safety, to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline toll-free at 1 877 952-RAPP (7277) or visit the RAPP website at rapp.bc.ca.