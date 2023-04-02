Calgary country singer Amy Hef nominated at Country Music Alberta Awards

Country & pop singer Amy Hef joins Global News Calgary to discuss her nomination for Horizon Female Artist at this year’s CMAB Awards and performs live ahead of the big awards show happening on April 2 at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino.
