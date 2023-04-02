Menu

Calgary country singer Amy Hef nominated at Country Music Alberta Awards

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 10:32 am
Calgary country singer Amy Hef nominated at Country Music Alberta Awards
Calgary country singer Amy Hef nominated at Country Music Alberta Awards
Country & pop singer Amy Hef joins Global News Calgary to discuss her nomination for Horizon Female Artist at this year’s CMAB Awards and performs live ahead of the big awards show happening on April 2 at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino.

Global News Morning Music news Calgary performance Singer Country Amy Hef CMAB Awards Horizon Female Artist

