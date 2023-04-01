Menu

Canada

B.C. broadcasting icon, Red Robinson, dies at the age of 86

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 10:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver proclaims March 30th to be Red Robinson Day'
Vancouver proclaims March 30th to be Red Robinson Day
Thu, Mar 30: The city of Vancouver is honouring Red Robinson on his 80th birthday. Squire Barnes talks to Red about his legendary career – Mar 30, 2017
B.C. broadcasting icon, Red Robinson, has passed away at the age of 86.

Robinson’s daughters, Kellie and Sherrie, shared the news on their father’s Facebook page Saturday night.

They said their father passed away on Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. after a brief illness.

“Most people knew our dad as a rock’n’roll DJ, a TV personality, an ad agency owner, a spokesperson, or through his philanthropic work,” they wrote. “He was larger-than-life in a lot of ways, but to us, he was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband to our late mom Carole, and a loyal friend to everybody.”

Click to play video: '16 recipients named to the Order of British Columbia'
16 recipients named to the Order of British Columbia

Read more: Red Robinson theatre to be re-named

Robinson was only 17 years old when he started in the radio industry.

He was there when Elvis stopped in Vancouver on Aug. 31, 1957. He was the emcee when The Beatles played in Vancouver on Aug. 22, 1964.

A celebration of his life is expected to be announced soon, his daughters said.

“We can’t think of a better way to sum up Dad’s life than the lyrics to one his favourite Elvis songs, If I Can Dream.

“Out there in the dark, there’s a beckoning candle… and while I can think, while I can talk, while I can stand, while I can walk… while I can dream, oh, please let my dream come true… right now.”

