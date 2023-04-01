B.C. broadcasting icon, Red Robinson, dies at the age of 86

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. broadcasting icon, Red Robinson, has passed away at the age of 86.

Robinson’s daughters, Kellie and Sherrie, shared the news on their father’s Facebook page Saturday night.

They said their father passed away on Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. after a brief illness.

“Most people knew our dad as a rock’n’roll DJ, a TV personality, an ad agency owner, a spokesperson, or through his philanthropic work,” they wrote. “He was larger-than-life in a lot of ways, but to us, he was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband to our late mom Carole, and a loyal friend to everybody.”

Robinson was only 17 years old when he started in the radio industry.

He was there when Elvis stopped in Vancouver on Aug. 31, 1957. He was the emcee when The Beatles played in Vancouver on Aug. 22, 1964.

A celebration of his life is expected to be announced soon, his daughters said.

“We can’t think of a better way to sum up Dad’s life than the lyrics to one his favourite Elvis songs, If I Can Dream.

“Out there in the dark, there’s a beckoning candle… and while I can think, while I can talk, while I can stand, while I can walk… while I can dream, oh, please let my dream come true… right now.”