Overnight tree fire in Kelowna’s Pandosy neighbourhood quickly extinguished

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna firefighters quickly extinguished an overnight tree fire in the Pandosy neighbourhood following several calls to 911.

According to the fire department, the fire happened along the 600 block of Cadder Avenue, with crews being called out just after 2:20 a.m., Saturday.

In all, the fire department said three fire engines, one rescue truck, a command vehicle and 15 personnel were at the scene, which involved a large tree on fire.

Read more: Abandoned Kelowna home damaged in fire

The fire department says the exteriors of four homes, three vehicles, a camper and numerous outbuildings were exposed to the flames. However, no injuries were reported and the fire was rapidly knocked down.

The fire department says the fire’s cause is undetermined, though it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement