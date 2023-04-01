SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Calgary Stampeders sign defensive lineman Mike Moore

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2023 1:55 pm
The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive lineman Mike Moore, the team announced Saturday.

The length of the contract was not specified.

Moore, 29, had 31 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble for the Montreal Alouettes last season.

Read more: Dickenson dives into CFL free agency in 1st year as Calgary Stampeders’ GM

The six-foot-four, 269-pound American previously spent four years in Edmonton from (2017-2021) and played for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2016.

Trending Now

He was a West Division all-star in 2019 with the Elks after recording a career-best nine sacks.

Moore has 100 tackles, 23 sacks and two forced fumbles across 66 career regular-season games.

CFLSportsFootballCalgary SportsCalgary StampedersCanadian FootballStampedersMike Moore
© 2023 The Canadian Press

