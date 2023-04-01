Calgary Stampeders sign defensive lineman Mike Moore

See more sharing options

The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive lineman Mike Moore, the team announced Saturday.

The length of the contract was not specified.

Moore, 29, had 31 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble for the Montreal Alouettes last season.

The six-foot-four, 269-pound American previously spent four years in Edmonton from (2017-2021) and played for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2016.

He was a West Division all-star in 2019 with the Elks after recording a career-best nine sacks.

Moore has 100 tackles, 23 sacks and two forced fumbles across 66 career regular-season games.