Man seriously injured in downtown London, Ont., firearm recovered: police

A man was left seriously injured after a shooting in downtown London, Ont., Friday.

Police say they were called around 6:30 p.m. Friday to Dundas and Williams streets after receiving reports that someone had a firearm in the area.

A man was found with a possible gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).