Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured in downtown London, Ont., firearm recovered: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 1, 2023 2:01 pm
FILE PHOTO Police in London, Ont., found an injured man Friday in the area of Dundas and Williams streets after receiving reports that someone had a firearm. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO Police in London, Ont., found an injured man Friday in the area of Dundas and Williams streets after receiving reports that someone had a firearm. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was left seriously injured after a shooting in downtown London, Ont., Friday.

Police say they were called around 6:30 p.m. Friday to Dundas and Williams streets after receiving reports that someone had a firearm in the area.

A man was found with a possible gunshot wound.

Read more: London, Ont. police investigating after gun fired in southeast end

He was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Cowards!’: U.S. lawmakers get into shouting match at Capitol Hill over gun control'
‘Cowards!’: U.S. lawmakers get into shouting match at Capitol Hill over gun control
PoliceShootingLondonInvestigationLondon PoliceFirearmGunLondon police gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers