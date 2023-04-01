Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto, injuries non-life-threatening

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Mossbank Drive and Lawrence Avenue West just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Officers said a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact traffic services officers with Toronto police.
