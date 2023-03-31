Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Canadian punter and 2 others

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 6:44 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said there’d be a kicking competition at training camp and he’s kept his word after signing another kicker on Friday.

The Bombers signed three more players in total, including Canadian punter Chris MacLean as well as American linebackers Nate Givhan and Gee Stanley.

Read more: CFL’s annual Canadian combine has come a long way since O’Shea participated

MacLean joins the blue and gold after being a first-team all-Canadian and a Canada West all-star last year with the Calgary Dinos.

The 23-year-old has a booming leg and finished last season with a 46.5-yard punting average, which was tops in the conference and nearly identical to that of current Bombers punter Marc Liegghio’s average during the last season.

Punting has been MacLean’s main focus but he was also thrust into a placekicking role at the end of the season after an injury. He kicked one field goal and connected on all four convert attempts.

The Bombers have also recently signed placekicker Chandler Staton and punter Devin Anctil to compete with Liegghio.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 5 players, including new QB

Meanwhile, linebacker Givhan, 24, just finished his collegiate career with the University of Toledo Rockets.

Stanley, 25, attended three different schools over a four-year collegiate career and was the Northeast Conference defensive rookie of the year while at Robert Morris University.

Stanley had a signed contract with the Arkansas Attack of Major League Football but the 2022 season was eventually cancelled.

CFL rookie camps are less than six weeks away.

Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueBlue BombersCalgary Dinosmarc liegghioBombers sign punter
