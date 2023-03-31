Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Baseball fan’s on-field proposal ends in crushing tackle from security

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 6:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Baseball fan’s proposal on Dodger Stadium field goes horribly wrong'
Baseball fan’s proposal on Dodger Stadium field goes horribly wrong
WATCH: In footage posted to social media, Los Angeles Dodgers fan Ricardo Juarez jumped over the fence in the outfield during a Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks game to propose to his girlfriend, Ramona Saavedra. Security did not react kindly to the field interloper, full-on tackling the man as he bent down on one knee. 
 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Opening night at Dodger Stadium was an exciting one, but the action wasn’t strictly limited to the baseball game.

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers smoked the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2, the most talked-about event of the evening happened when what was meant to be a romantic, life-altering gesture turned into something more closely resembling a football play.

Read more: Chinese colleges extend spring break, urging students to ‘fall in love’

At one point in the game, Dodgers fan Ricardo Juarez came up with the idea to run onto the field of play, pull out a ring and propose to his girlfriend who was sitting in the crowd.

But before he could get an answer, a security guard charged out, jumping on Juarez in a bone-crushing tackle.

Story continues below advertisement

Video captured on phones around the stadium shows the hard-charging security staff running full-speed at Juarez, who was already on one knee, before flattening him to the ground. Two other security guards also appear, pouncing on Juarez, before handcuffing and dragging him away.

Juarez’s girlfriend, Ramona Saavedra, revealed later on Instagram that she did say yes, but that it took several hours to be reunited with her now-fiancé, as he was facing the consequences of his romantic, but illegal, gesture.

“OK the best proposal ever,” she wrote on Instagram, “I love you and yes I’ll marry you.”

Saavedra said Juarez was taken to jail and released a few hours later. There’s been no news on whether he’ll be allowed to return to Dodger Stadium in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Meghan Markle wins bid to throw out half-sister Samantha’s defamation case

The newly-engaged couple posed together for a pic after the dust settled, showing off Saavedra’s shiny new sparkler.

Ramona Saavedra and Ricardo Juarez reunite after he was escorted off field. View image in full screen
Ramona Saavedra and Ricardo Juarez reunite after he was escorted off the field. Instagram / Ramona Saavedra

Of course, the internet has been having a field day with the footage.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

As any good professional sports fan knows, trying to get on the field at any stadium is a major no-no, so it’s likely he expected to be escorted away. However, he probably didn’t see that rough tackle in his future. The things we do for love!

Click to play video: 'Naked streaker jumps into rodeo ring in Edmonton'
Naked streaker jumps into rodeo ring in Edmonton
Story continues below advertisement
Dodger Stadiumbaseball proposalbaseball proposal dodger stadiumbaseball proposal tackledodger stadium proposalman proposing tackled by securityRicardo JuarezRicardo Juarez proposalsecurity guard tackles man proposing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers