Canada

Montreal Canadiens sign goalie Jakub Dobes to entry level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 3:50 pm
The Montreal Canadiens have signed goalie prospect Jakub Dobes to a two-year, entry level contract.

The contract begins next season. Dobes also signed an American Hockey League contract to finish the 2022-23 campaign with Montreal’s affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Dobes, a 21-year-old from Ostrava, Czechia, posted a 2.31 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 40 games with Ohio State University in the NCAA this season.

The Canadiens selected Dobes in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL draft.

The six-foot-four, 201-pound netminder played two seasons in the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers before joining Ohio State in 2021.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

