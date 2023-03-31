Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New PET-CT scanner to improve cancer care for Simcoe Muskoka patients

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 5:28 pm
Five-year-year old Arjan Virk’s first COVID-19 vaccine shot was among the last shots given by RVH’s Immunization Clinic team before the clinic was officially handed over to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on March 30. RVH Immunization Clinic nurse, Maureen Broley, joined Virk for a thumbs up when it was done. During the two years RVH has operated the clinic more than 293,000 vaccinations have been administered. View image in full screen
Five-year-year old Arjan Virk’s first COVID-19 vaccine shot was among the last shots given by RVH’s Immunization Clinic team before the clinic was officially handed over to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on March 30. RVH Immunization Clinic nurse, Maureen Broley, joined Virk for a thumbs up when it was done. During the two years RVH has operated the clinic more than 293,000 vaccinations have been administered. Supplied by RVH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre are marking the arrival of a new state-of-the-art medical imaging device which will improve access to cancer and disease diagnostics.

The first PET – CT scanner in the region arrived Friday following a long trek from Germany.

Staff say this is exciting news for the more than 600 patients each year who must currently travel outside Simcoe Muskoka to access the diagnostic service.

“A PET-CT is a dual imaging system that combines precise diagnostic functionality (the PET) with the anatomical images of organs (the CT scan). The PET-CT will be most often used to diagnose and monitor patients with cancer,” said Heather Gillis, RVH director of operations for medical imaging, pathology and laboratory medicine.

“We are committed to bringing care closer to home ensuring residents from across the region have access to advanced diagnostic equipment, so they do not have to travel long distances — away from their family and friends, at a time when they are most anxious and afraid.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RVH to add third MRI machine to address backlog

The scanner is being stored in several pieces while crews work to finish constructing its permeant home, made possible by a $1-million investment from the Ontario government.

The $2.7-million scanner is being funded by Cancer Care Ontario and the support of several donors.

“RVH has always focused on putting the best tools in the hands of the most skilled professionals. Today we took another significant step forward to ensure Simcoe Muskoka residents can more easily access the latest technology, so they can be diagnosed and treated faster, and ultimately on the road to recovery sooner. It is truly a day to remember,” said Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.

Trending Now

The PET-CT is expected to be up and running by the fall. Health officials anticipate more than 1,000 scans will be performed in its first year of operation.

Click to play video: 'More lives expected to be saved after successful fundraising efforts by the B.C. Cancer Foundation to bring the first PET/CT scanner to the Okanagan'
More lives expected to be saved after successful fundraising efforts by the B.C. Cancer Foundation to bring the first PET/CT scanner to the Okanagan
CancerRVHCancer diagnosisCancer CareRoyal Victoria Regional Health CentreCancer Care OntarioPET-CT scannerPET-CTRVH cancer centreRVH cancer disgnosisRVH cancer treatmentRVH PET-CT
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers