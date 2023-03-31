New PET-CT scanner to improve cancer care for Simcoe Muskoka patients

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre are marking the arrival of a new state-of-the-art medical imaging device which will improve access to cancer and disease diagnostics.

The first PET – CT scanner in the region arrived Friday following a long trek from Germany.

Staff say this is exciting news for the more than 600 patients each year who must currently travel outside Simcoe Muskoka to access the diagnostic service.

“A PET-CT is a dual imaging system that combines precise diagnostic functionality (the PET) with the anatomical images of organs (the CT scan). The PET-CT will be most often used to diagnose and monitor patients with cancer,” said Heather Gillis, RVH director of operations for medical imaging, pathology and laboratory medicine.

“We are committed to bringing care closer to home ensuring residents from across the region have access to advanced diagnostic equipment, so they do not have to travel long distances — away from their family and friends, at a time when they are most anxious and afraid.”

The scanner is being stored in several pieces while crews work to finish constructing its permeant home, made possible by a $1-million investment from the Ontario government.

The $2.7-million scanner is being funded by Cancer Care Ontario and the support of several donors.

“RVH has always focused on putting the best tools in the hands of the most skilled professionals. Today we took another significant step forward to ensure Simcoe Muskoka residents can more easily access the latest technology, so they can be diagnosed and treated faster, and ultimately on the road to recovery sooner. It is truly a day to remember,” said Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.

The PET-CT is expected to be up and running by the fall. Health officials anticipate more than 1,000 scans will be performed in its first year of operation.