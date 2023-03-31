Menu

Crime

No criminality suspected in Kelowna woman’s death: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 2:58 pm
Police tape at Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
Police tape at Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna, B.C. Global News
Kelowna Mounties said Friday morning that they do not suspect any criminality is involved in the death of a woman whose body was found on the Mission Creek Greenway.

The park was closed for much of Thursday after parkgoers discovered the body in the Mission Creek Park and Mission Creek Greenway area, and police cordoned off access for an investigation.

Read more: Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna closed, police investigation underway

“In partnership with the BC Coroners Service, a full and comprehensive investigation is being conducted,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a brief statement.

“Out of respect for the privacy (of) the deceased and her family, no further details will be released at this time.”

The park will be closed for two weeks starting on Monday, and that is unrelated to the discovery of the body.  Crews will be working to address flood damage from years past.

