Suspect wanted after teen’s glasses smashed, man spat on at TTC subway station

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a suspect after two people reported they were assaulted at a TTC subway station in January.

Police said the assaults happened on Jan. 30 at around 12:50 p.m. at North York Centre subway station.

Investigators said a man allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old boy’s glasses, smashed them, and then threw them back at the teen.

They also allege the man spat on another man in his 50s on the platform area.

The man then got on the subway train and fled southbound, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s, around five-foot-seven and 170 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a long black jacket, dark-coloured pants, a green toque, black shoes and was carrying a black bag at the time of the assaults.

Police have released images of the man and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

View image in full screen Suspect wanted after two assaults at North York Centre Subway Station on January 30, 2023. Toronto Police / TTC