Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted after teen’s glasses smashed, man spat on at TTC subway station

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'TTC sees sharp spike in reported crime in 2022, ends year with uptick in December'
TTC sees sharp spike in reported crime in 2022, ends year with uptick in December
RELATED: TTC sees sharp spike in reported crime in 2022, ends year with uptick in December – Feb 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a suspect after two people reported they were assaulted at a TTC subway station in January.

Police said the assaults happened on Jan. 30 at around 12:50 p.m. at North York Centre subway station.

Investigators said a man allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old boy’s glasses, smashed them, and then threw them back at the teen.

They also allege the man spat on another man in his 50s on the platform area.

Read more: Woman who knew teen stabbed in Toronto subway found him injured, tried to save his life

The man then got on the subway train and fled southbound, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s, around five-foot-seven and 170 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a long black jacket, dark-coloured pants, a green toque, black shoes and was carrying a black bag at the time of the assaults.

Police have released images of the man and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Suspect wanted after two assaults at North York Centre Subway Station on January 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Suspect wanted after two assaults at North York Centre Subway Station on January 30, 2023. Toronto Police / TTC
Suspect wanted after two assaults at North York Centre Subway Station on January 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Suspect wanted after two assaults at North York Centre Subway Station on January 30, 2023. Toronto Police / TTC
CrimeAssaultTTCToronto Transit CommissionToronto transitTTC SubwayTTC CrimeTTC assaultSubway Stationtoronto transit crimeToronto Transit SafetyNorth York CentreNorth York Centre subway stationTTC North York Centre subway station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers