Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders, lawyer says

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 31, 2023 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury'
Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury
WATCH - Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former President Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders next week in New York to face criminal charges, under the terms of a deal agreed between his defence attorneys and Manhattan prosecutors, defence lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Friday.

Tacopina said in an interview that he expected the arrest otherwise to proceed as a matter of routine on Tuesday, when Trump is due to appear to face an indictment following a grand jury investigation of a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Read more: Donald Trump’s indictment throws 2024 presidential race into uncharted territory

“I don’t know how all this is going to go down. There’s no textbook to see how you arraign a former president of the United States in criminal court,” Tacopina said.

Story continues below advertisement

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office could not immediately be reached for reaction to Tacopina’s comments.

Click to play video: 'Trump indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury in historic case'
Trump indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury in historic case

Tacopina said Trump and his defence team were surprised by news of the indictment: “Initially we were all shocked. Didn’t believe they were actually going to go through with this because there’s no crime here.”

More on World
Donald TrumpDonald Trump newsDonald Trump updatesDonald Trump todayDonald Trump Updatetrump indictmentdonald trump arresttrump arrestdonald trump indictmentdonald trump arrestedDonald Trump indictedTrump indictedTrump arrested
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers