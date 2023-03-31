Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, March 31

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 11:29 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, March 31
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, March 31.
Saskatchewan Jazz Festival line-up, high marks for the University of Saskatchewan, and transplanting tropical plants in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, March 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Line-up announced for 2023 Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

The line-up is set for the 36th annual SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival.

The festival also has a new location for 2023, moving to Victoria Park.

JazzFest executive director Shannon Josdal looks at some of the acts performing this year along with ticket options.

Line-up announced for the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

High marks for USask in world subject rankings

The world rankings for universities are out and there are positive results for the University of Saskatchewan, especially in the field of veterinary science.

USask president Peter Stoicheff looks at the rankings along with other major initiatives and events happening on campus.

Stoicheff also looks at funding in the provincial budget and how it will affect the university.

High marks for USask in world subject rankings

Tips for transplanting tropical plants: Garden Tips

Spring is here, but Rick Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers is thinking about indoor plants.

Vanduyvendyk says this is a good time to think about transplanting indoor tropical plants while waiting for the snow to melt.

He looks at the best way to transplant plants, watering advice and dealing with fungi and pests in Garden Tips.

Tips for transplanting tropical plants: Garden Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 31

Still waiting for spring conditions — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, March 31, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 31
University of SaskatchewanGlobal News Morning SaskatoonGarden TipsDutch GrowersPeter StoicheffSask Jazz FestTropical PlantsSaskJazzSaskatchwan Jazz Festival
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

