Economy

Canada saw economic growth resume in January following small contraction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 10:12 am
Click to play video: 'Federal Budget 2023: Economy made ‘remarkable recovery from COVID recession,’ Freeland says'
Federal Budget 2023: Economy made ‘remarkable recovery from COVID recession,’ Freeland says
In her opening remarks delivering the federal budget for 2023, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said “Canada’s economy has made a remarkable recovery from the COVID recession,” adding that “last year, Canada delivered the strongest economic growth in the G7. There are 830,000 more Canadians working today, than when COVID first hit.”
Statistics Canada says economic growth resumed in January following a small contraction in December.

The agency says real gross domestic product rose 0.5 per cent to start the year after contracting 0.1 per cent in the final month of 2022.

It also says that its initial estimate for February indicates growth continued with a gain of 0.3 per cent, though it cautioned the figure will be updated.

Read more: Canada heading into recession – but not as deep as previously forecasted: Deloitte

For January, the growth came as the wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sectors all rebounded after falling in December.

Wholesale trade gained 1.8 per cent in January, helped by wholesalers of machinery, equipment and supplies, while the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector grew 1.1 per cent after falling 3.3 per cent in December.

The transportation and warehousing sector added 1.9 per cent in January, more than offsetting a drop of 1.1 per cent in December that was due in part to bad weather.

More on Money
Canada NewsCanada economyRecessionGDPCanada GDPeconomy newswhat is recessionis canada in recessionstatcan gdp
