Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain in forecast for southern Ontario on Friday

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 9:45 am
Rain storm. View image in full screen
Rain storm. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A special weather statement has been issued for most of southern Ontario on Friday, with freezing rain possible throughout the morning.

Environment Canada reports precipitation is advancing into southern Ontario on Friday morning.

The weather system reaches as far south as Burlington and all the way up to North Bay, with communities from Port Elgin to Peterborough also being impacted, the Environment Canada weather alert map shows.

Read more: Ontario doles out $5.5M to small communities for storm clean up, recovery

Brief periods of freezing rain are possible in some areas of southern Ontario as temperatures are near or just below the freezing mark.

The threat of freezing rain should end by the afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark, the national weather agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

People should be careful as some surfaces, like roads and sidewalks, may become slippery, Environment Canada said.

Click to play video: 'A look at Ontario’s 2023 spring forecast'
A look at Ontario’s 2023 spring forecast
Environment CanadaWeatherRainStormFreezing RainWeather Torontoweather OntarioWeather BarrieFreezing rain Ontairo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers