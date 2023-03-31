Freezing rain in forecast for southern Ontario on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement has been issued for most of southern Ontario on Friday, with freezing rain possible throughout the morning.

Environment Canada reports precipitation is advancing into southern Ontario on Friday morning.

The weather system reaches as far south as Burlington and all the way up to North Bay, with communities from Port Elgin to Peterborough also being impacted, the Environment Canada weather alert map shows.

Brief periods of freezing rain are possible in some areas of southern Ontario as temperatures are near or just below the freezing mark.

The threat of freezing rain should end by the afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark, the national weather agency said.

People should be careful as some surfaces, like roads and sidewalks, may become slippery, Environment Canada said.