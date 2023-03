Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say they are investigating after a fatal shooting in Oshawa on Thursday night.

Police were called to a plaza in the area of King Street West and Park Road for reports of a shooting.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim’s age was not released.

They said no information on suspects is available at this time.

One male has been pronounced deceased on scene. No information available on suspects at this time. Further information to follow…. https://t.co/v0OAIpYmRz — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 31, 2023