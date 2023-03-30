Crews contain Point Douglas shed fire creating major flames, smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Crews were on scene of a fire in the Point Douglas area sending smoke billowing into the air Thursday night.

Platoon Chief Don Enns says a large shed at the back of the Brown and Rutherford building on Sutherland Avenue went up in flames just after 7:30 p.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen from miles away and Enns says this was due to the age of the shed, which collapsed and is a total loss.

No other buildings were impacted.