Crews contain Point Douglas shed fire creating major flames, smoke

Crews were on scene of a fire in the Point Douglas area sending smoke billowing into the air Thursday night.
Platoon Chief Don Enns says a large shed at the back of the Brown and Rutherford building on Sutherland Avenue went up in flames just after 7:30 p.m.
Flames and smoke could be seen from miles away and Enns says this was due to the age of the shed, which collapsed and is a total loss.
No other buildings were impacted.
