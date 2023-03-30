Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Crews contain Point Douglas shed fire creating major flames, smoke

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 11:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Crews contain Point Douglas shed fire creating major flames, smoke'
Crews contain Point Douglas shed fire creating major flames, smoke
Crews were on scene of a fire in the Point Douglas area sending smoke billowing into the air Thursday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crews were on scene of a fire in the Point Douglas area sending smoke billowing into the air Thursday night.

Platoon Chief Don Enns says a large shed at the back of the Brown and Rutherford building on Sutherland Avenue went up in flames just after 7:30 p.m.

Crews contain Point Douglas shed fire creating major flames, smoke - image View image in full screen

Flames and smoke could be seen from miles away and Enns says this was due to the age of the shed, which collapsed and is a total loss.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

No other buildings were impacted.

More on World
FireWFPSPoint DouglasSutherland
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers