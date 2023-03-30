Canmore General Hospital meets fundraising goal to upgrade emergency department

Send this page to someone via email

The Canmore General Hospital’s emergency department will be getting a big upgrade after a successful fundraising campaign.

More than $2.2 million was raised for the hospital, the Canmore and Area Health Care Foundation announced on Thursday.

The foundation first announced the fundraising goal last November and finally reached it through community donors and a “transformational gift” from locals Lorne Heuckroth and Joyce Heukroth.

The project, dubbed the Canmore General Hospital ED Project, will improve patient flow, create private patient treatment spaces and meet current infection prevention and control standards.

The whole project will cost around $4.4 million and will include additional funding from the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and is expected to be completed late next year.

“I would like to congratulate the Canmore & Area Health Care Foundation on achieving this very ambitious goal,” said Health Minister Jason Copping in a news release.

“It’s inspiring to see everyone working together to ensure we continue to provide the best possible healthcare in Canmore and area.”

Steven Scott, the foundation’s board chair, is grateful for the generosity from the community.

“Reaching our fundraising goal could not have happened without the community engagement from every person and organization who donated to our campaign,” he said.

“A special thank you is in order to the Heuckroth family, whose incredible generosity enabled us to reach our goal and get the project underway in record time.”