Kingston, Ont.’s Memorial Cup bid fails to score

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Kingston, Ont., has a good track record of hosting national sporting events.

The city has done it several times in recent years, from curling to figure skating, but when it comes to the national junior hockey tournament, the drought will continue.

Read more: Kingston Frontenacs bid to host 2024 Memorial Cup

Kingston came up short in its bid to host the Memorial Cup next year — a 10-day event that’s going to Saginaw, Mich., instead.

“Obviously we’re deeply, deeply disappointed,” says Doug Springer, president and governor of the Kingston Frontenacs.

Springer says he wasn’t informed as to why Saginaw was chosen over Kingston.

“I don’t know exactly what it was with Saginaw,” he says. “Maybe they thought that their team was going to be a little better.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:26 Saint John Sea Dogs win Memorial Cup after skating past Hamilton Bulldogs

The tournament was created in Kingston by Captain James T. Sutherland to honour those who died during the First World War.

But despite being the birthplace, the city has yet to play the role of host in the tournament’s more than 100-year history.

Read more: Kingston city council to consider Memorial Cup bid funding

“The numbers lined up,” says Wendy Stephen, a Kingston city councillor. “It would have been a really neat thing to happen, but we didn’t get the bid.”

The next opportunity will be in three years, but according to Stephen, there hasn’t been any word yet on whether the city will be making another bid.

“I haven’t heard anything yet,” she says. “We’re in the midst of strategic planning right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

If Kingston does take another shot in a few years, it’s clear that next time, the city hopes the bid is a winner.