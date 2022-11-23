Menu

Sports

Kingston Frontenacs bid to host 2024 Memorial Cup

By Bill Hutchins Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 12:52 pm

The Kingston Frontenacs are making a play to host the Memorial Cup.

The Ontario Hockey League club has announced its intention to enter a host city bid for the Canadian junior hockey tournament when it is held in June of 2024.

Kingston is up against three other OHL cities bidding for the 10-day tournament: Niagara, Sault Ste. Marie and Saginaw, Mich.

The Frontenacs will work with local tourism partners and Leon’s Centre management to finalize the bid process by the end of January.

The winning city will be announced in March.

Kingston last tried to host the Memorial Cup when the downtown arena opened in 2008.

