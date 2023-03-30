Menu

Crime

Man threatened in bus shelter by suspect with knife, London, Ont. police allege

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 30, 2023 3:35 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
London, Ont. police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with an incident near police headquarters in which a man was allegedly threatened by another man with a knife.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at a bus shelter near Adelaide and Dundas streets, police said.

It’s alleged that a man in a bus shelter was approached by an unknown man who brandished a knife and uttered threats. The victim went police headquarters and reported the incident.

No physical injuries were reported, and police say a knife was seized.

Read more: Fire crews to knock down building in battling east London, Ont. blaze, $300K in damages

A 34-year-old London man, faces a charge of uttering threats of death or bodily harm, and possession of a weapon, police said.

The accused appeared in court Thursday afternoon where he was remanded into custody and ordered not to contact four people in connection with the case.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeLondonLondon PoliceLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeUttering ThreatsDundas StreetOntario crimeAdelaide Streetmidtown london
