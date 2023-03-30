Crash with semi kills 4 teens near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Four teenagers are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash with a semi-truck on a highway near Gilbert Plains, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police say they received numerous calls about the crash near the corner of Highway 5 and Provincial Road 274 around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.

An investigation still in its early stages has found five teens were in a car heading north on PR 274 that drove through a stop sign and hit the trailer portion of a semi heading east on Highway 5, RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said Thursday.

“I think this collision is going to have very, very far reaching impacts throughout western Manitoba as well as throughout the entire province,” Seel told 680 CJOB.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who lost a loved one in this tragic collision.”

Two 17-year-old male passengers and the 18-year-old male driver, all from the Dauphin area, died at the scene, Seel said.

An 18-year-old woman from Carberry was rushed to hospital where she later died.

A 15-year-old girl from the Rural Municipality of Dauphin was also rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where Seel said she remains Thursday.

4 teens dead after collision on #MBHwy5 & PR274 last night near Gilbert Plains. Their car failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the trailer portion of a semi-trailer. Two 17yo males, 18yo male, & 18yo female deceased. 15yo female in hospital. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/paE2fEMY1A — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 30, 2023

“Four young people, gone in an instant. I don’t think tragic even begins to explain what happened,” Seel said

“I can only imagine, you know, what this sudden and huge loss would mean for the community.”

Police say the driver of the semi, a 30-year-old man from Saskatoon, was not physically injured in the crash.

Local police continue to investigate with help from an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

Gilbert Plains is about 314 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.