Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crash with semi kills 4 teens near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 1:33 pm
Manitoba RCMP say four teenagers are dead and a 15-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a highway crash near Gilbert Plains. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say four teenagers are dead and a 15-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a highway crash near Gilbert Plains. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four teenagers are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash with a semi-truck on a highway near Gilbert Plains, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police say they received numerous calls about the crash near the corner of Highway 5 and Provincial Road 274 around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: ‘An alarmingly high year’: Fatal crashes up drastically in 2022, according to Winnipeg police

An investigation still in its early stages has found five teens were in a car heading north on PR 274 that drove through a stop sign and hit the trailer portion of a semi heading east on Highway 5, RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said Thursday.

“I think this collision is going to have very, very far reaching impacts throughout western Manitoba as well as throughout the entire province,” Seel told 680 CJOB.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man, 20, killed in South Perimeter crash'
Winnipeg man, 20, killed in South Perimeter crash

 

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who lost a loved one in this tragic collision.”

Two 17-year-old male passengers and the 18-year-old male driver, all from the Dauphin area, died at the scene, Seel said.

Read more: One teen dead, one in hospital after crash in Old St. Vital

An 18-year-old woman from Carberry was rushed to hospital where she later died.

A 15-year-old girl from the Rural Municipality of Dauphin was also rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where Seel said she remains Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Four young people, gone in an instant. I don’t think tragic even begins to explain what happened,” Seel said

Trending Now

“I can only imagine, you know, what this sudden and huge loss would mean for the community.”

Police say the driver of the semi, a 30-year-old man from Saskatoon, was not physically injured in the crash.

Read more: Winnipeg man, 20, killed in South Perimeter crash

Local police continue to investigate with help from an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

Gilbert Plains is about 314 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'One teen dead, one in hospital after crash in Old St. Vital'
One teen dead, one in hospital after crash in Old St. Vital
Fatal CrashFatal CollisionManitoba RCMPHighway 5Dauphinhighway collisionSemi truck crashTeens killedManitoba highway crashGilbert PlainsPR 274
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers