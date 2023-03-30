Blue Jays put Ryu and White on injured list

See more sharing options

Pitchers Hyun Jin Ryu and Mitch White were placed on Toronto’s injured list as the Blue Jays finalized their opening day roster.

Ryu was put on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery he had on June 18.

White was also placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 with right elbow inflammation.

Toronto began its season on Thursday in St. Louis in the first of a three-game interleague series against the Cardinals.

Ryu made six starts for the Blue Jays last season with a 2-0 record and a 5.67 earned-run average with 16 strikeouts.

The 36-year-old Korean pitcher was pulled from a start against the Chicago White Sox on June 2 shortly after reaching 1,000 career innings pitched and was later diagnosed with damage to his ulnar collateral ligament.

White was projected to be a fifth starter or long-innings reliever for Toronto this season.

The 28-year-old White had a 1-7 record for the Blue Jays last year with a 5.45 ERA over 99 innings pitched with 78 strikeouts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.