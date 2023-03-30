SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays put Ryu and White on injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 12:32 pm
Pitchers Hyun Jin Ryu and Mitch White were placed on Toronto’s injured list as the Blue Jays finalized their opening day roster.

Ryu was put on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery he had on June 18.

White was also placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 with right elbow inflammation.

Toronto began its season on Thursday in St. Louis in the first of a three-game interleague series against the Cardinals.

Ryu made six starts for the Blue Jays last season with a 2-0 record and a 5.67 earned-run average with 16 strikeouts.

The 36-year-old Korean pitcher was pulled from a start against the Chicago White Sox on June 2 shortly after reaching 1,000 career innings pitched and was later diagnosed with damage to his ulnar collateral ligament.

White was projected to be a fifth starter or long-innings reliever for Toronto this season.

The 28-year-old White had a 1-7 record for the Blue Jays last year with a 5.45 ERA over 99 innings pitched with 78 strikeouts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

