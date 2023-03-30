Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 12:05 pm
A TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading as gains in the base metals sector helped lead a broad-based rally and U.S. stock markets also advanced.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.90 points at 19,935.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.55 points at 32,807.15. The S&P 500 index was up 23.31 points at 4,051.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 103.47 points at 12,029.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.87 cents US compared with 73.66 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.23 at US$74.20 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$5.90 at US$1,990.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.08 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.

