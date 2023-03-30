Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg duo face more than 35 charges in North End gun raid

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 12:15 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Winnipeggers are each facing a lengthy list of firearms charges after an investigation in the city’s North End by the police service’s guns and gangs unit.

Police said a home on Boyd Avenue was searched Wednesday, leading to the seizure of several guns and ammunition, including a loaded Mauser 9mm handgun, a loaded Remington .22 calibre rifle, two sawed-off shotguns — one of which had been reported stolen in November of last year — and an assault-type air rifle.

Read more: Cleaning staff discover loaded handgun in Winnipeg hotel room, police say

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is facing a whopping 25 charges — mainly related to possessing restricted or prohibited weapons, as well as multiple counts of failing to comply with release and probation orders. He remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect, a 25-year-old woman, faces 12 firearms-related charges and one count of possessing property obtained by crime. She was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police chief responds to funding for illegal firearms intervention, violent crime prosecution'
Winnipeg police chief responds to funding for illegal firearms intervention, violent crime prosecution
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceFirearmscrime in winnipegGun Crimeweapons chargesGuns and GangsWinnipeg gunsgun chargesIllegal Weapons
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers