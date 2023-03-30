Winnipeg duo face more than 35 charges in North End gun raid

Two Winnipeggers are each facing a lengthy list of firearms charges after an investigation in the city’s North End by the police service’s guns and gangs unit.

Police said a home on Boyd Avenue was searched Wednesday, leading to the seizure of several guns and ammunition, including a loaded Mauser 9mm handgun, a loaded Remington .22 calibre rifle, two sawed-off shotguns — one of which had been reported stolen in November of last year — and an assault-type air rifle.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is facing a whopping 25 charges — mainly related to possessing restricted or prohibited weapons, as well as multiple counts of failing to comply with release and probation orders. He remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect, a 25-year-old woman, faces 12 firearms-related charges and one count of possessing property obtained by crime. She was released on an undertaking.