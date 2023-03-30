Winnipeg duo face more than 35 charges in North End gun raid

Two Winnipeggers are each facing a lengthy list of firearms charges after an investigation in the city’s North End by the police service’s guns and gangs unit.
Police said a home on Boyd Avenue was searched Wednesday, leading to the seizure of several guns and ammunition, including a loaded Mauser 9mm handgun, a loaded Remington .22 calibre rifle, two sawed-off shotguns — one of which had been reported stolen in November of last year — and an assault-type air rifle.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is facing a whopping 25 charges — mainly related to possessing restricted or prohibited weapons, as well as multiple counts of failing to comply with release and probation orders. He remains in custody.
The second suspect, a 25-year-old woman, faces 12 firearms-related charges and one count of possessing property obtained by crime. She was released on an undertaking.
