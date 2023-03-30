City of Calgary finishes accessibility improvements to several Plus 15 bridges

The City of Calgary said it has completed accessibility improvements to 26 Plus 15 bridges across the city.
In a news release on Thursday, the city said a 2019 Plus 15 Network study identified the 26 bridge locations as a critical to moderate need for upgrades.
The Plus 15 bridges were built in the 1970s and 1980s and required improvements to bring them up to modern-day accessibility standards, the city said.
These locations include:
- City Hall to Calgary Police Services
- Bankers Hall to Gulf Square
- 817 7 Avenue S.W. to 801 7 Avenue S.W.
- AMEC Place to Nexen to Life Plaza
- 801 7 Avenue to Petro Fina
- Shell Centre to Westin Hotel
- Fifth Avenue Place to Bow Valley Square
- Centennial Parkade
- First Canadian Centre to CORE
- Fifth & Fifth to Five Ten Fifth
- Petro Fina to Western Canadian Place
- Metropolitan Conference Centre to 333 5 Avenue S.W.
- Municipal Building to Arts Commons
- HSBC to Bankers Hall
- James Short Parkade to Sunlife Plaza
- Watermark Tower to Eight Avenue Place
- Encore Place to 707 7 Avenue S.W.
- Calgary Courts Centre to Encore Place
- Fifth Avenue Place to International Hotel
- James Short to Trans Canada Tower link
- Bow Valley North to South
- Western Canadian
- City Centre Parkade
The city said improvements include:
- replacing flooring with stable hard surface with colour-contrasting flooring and tactile indicators
- incorporation of continuous graspable handrails
- installation of automated doors
- removal of barriers such as stairs
- construction or modification of several ramps
“The City of Calgary is committed to improving accessibility and removing barriers for individuals of all abilities,” said Bryce DeNault, the city’s Plus 15 infrastructure engineer.
“This important work improves the universal usability of our Plus 15 bridges and walkways, which help enable more Calgarians to move through the Plus 15 Network.”
More information about the accessibility improvements can be found on the city of Calgary website.
- CRA to roll out new automatic tax filing system. Here’s what to know
- Gaming the game: Ontario professor has advice on how to win Tim Hortons Roll Up the Rim
- ‘There were failures’: N.S. shooting inquiry report slams RCMP response to 2020 tragedy
- Vatican formally renounces Discovery Doctrine after decades of Indigenous demands
Comments