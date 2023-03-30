City of Calgary finishes accessibility improvements to several Plus 15 bridges

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary said it has completed accessibility improvements to 26 Plus 15 bridges across the city.

In a news release on Thursday, the city said a 2019 Plus 15 Network study identified the 26 bridge locations as a critical to moderate need for upgrades.

The Plus 15 bridges were built in the 1970s and 1980s and required improvements to bring them up to modern-day accessibility standards, the city said.

These locations include:

City Hall to Calgary Police Services

Bankers Hall to Gulf Square

817 7 Avenue S.W. to 801 7 Avenue S.W.

AMEC Place to Nexen to Life Plaza

801 7 Avenue to Petro Fina

Shell Centre to Westin Hotel

Fifth Avenue Place to Bow Valley Square

Centennial Parkade

First Canadian Centre to CORE

Fifth & Fifth to Five Ten Fifth

Petro Fina to Western Canadian Place

Metropolitan Conference Centre to 333 5 Avenue S.W.

Municipal Building to Arts Commons

HSBC to Bankers Hall

James Short Parkade to Sunlife Plaza

Watermark Tower to Eight Avenue Place

Encore Place to 707 7 Avenue S.W.

Calgary Courts Centre to Encore Place

Fifth Avenue Place to International Hotel

James Short to Trans Canada Tower link

Bow Valley North to South

Western Canadian

City Centre Parkade

The city said improvements include:

replacing flooring with stable hard surface with colour-contrasting flooring and tactile indicators

incorporation of continuous graspable handrails

installation of automated doors

removal of barriers such as stairs

construction or modification of several ramps

“The City of Calgary is committed to improving accessibility and removing barriers for individuals of all abilities,” said Bryce DeNault, the city’s Plus 15 infrastructure engineer.

“This important work improves the universal usability of our Plus 15 bridges and walkways, which help enable more Calgarians to move through the Plus 15 Network.”

More information about the accessibility improvements can be found on the city of Calgary website.