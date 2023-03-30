Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan creates new Crown corporation to oversee lotteries and gaming

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 12:47 pm
A slot machine. View image in full screen
A slot machine. AP file photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new Crown corporation is being created in Saskatchewan to oversee gaming policy and management across the province.

The legislation brought Thursday to create Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan will take effect retroactively to April 1 when passed; full management powers and conduct will take effect June 1.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s first legal online gaming platform is now live

“Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan will take an industry-wide approach to the gaming sector in our province,” Crown Investments Corporation Minister Don Morgan said.

“This new Crown (corp) will allow us to keep pace with the rapidly changing gaming landscape while maintaining the unique character of having distinct operators in the province, including Sask Lotteries, SaskGaming and SIGA. Gaming proceeds will continue to benefit local community organizations as the legislation maintains current funding models.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said gaming regulation will be consolidated within the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

It added that this will eliminate overlap in roles, and create more consistency and transparency.

Trending Now

When it’s fully up and running, the new corporation will oversee all VLTs, casinos, online gaming and lotteries within the province.

Click to play video: 'Pandemic fueled online gambling'
Pandemic fueled online gambling
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsGovernment of SaskatchewanLegislationGamingDon MorganCrown CorporationLotteries
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers