Saskatchewan creates new Crown corporation to oversee lotteries and gaming

A new Crown corporation is being created in Saskatchewan to oversee gaming policy and management across the province.

The legislation brought Thursday to create Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan will take effect retroactively to April 1 when passed; full management powers and conduct will take effect June 1.

“Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan will take an industry-wide approach to the gaming sector in our province,” Crown Investments Corporation Minister Don Morgan said.

“This new Crown (corp) will allow us to keep pace with the rapidly changing gaming landscape while maintaining the unique character of having distinct operators in the province, including Sask Lotteries, SaskGaming and SIGA. Gaming proceeds will continue to benefit local community organizations as the legislation maintains current funding models.”

The province said gaming regulation will be consolidated within the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

It added that this will eliminate overlap in roles, and create more consistency and transparency.

When it’s fully up and running, the new corporation will oversee all VLTs, casinos, online gaming and lotteries within the province.