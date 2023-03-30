Menu

Crime

Brandon bylaw officer charged with allegedly pocketing animal control fees

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 11:47 am
Brandon police chief Wayne Balcaen speaks to media Thursday. View image in full screen
Brandon police chief Wayne Balcaen speaks to media Thursday. Brandon Police Service / Facebook
A Brandon bylaw officer is facing multiple charges of fraud and breach of trust after allegedly pocketing surrender fees collected during his duties representing the city’s animal control office.

Brandon police said Thursday that the 57-year-old man, who has been on unpaid leave at his own request since late January, was involved in a number of incidents dating back to March of last year, in which he collected fees for surrendered animals, but never turned the funds over to the pound agent.

The amount of money he collected, police said, varied between $40 and $240 per incident.

Read more: Cops warn of crypto scam after Winnipegger loses $168,000

The man, who had been in his position with the city for nine years, is now facing five counts each of fraud under $5,000 and breach of trust by an official. He will make his first court appearance April 24.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said a review of its processes has taken place its bylaw supervisor will examine animal control calls on an ongoing basis.

More on Crime
FraudBrandoncrime in ManitobaBreach Of TrustBrandon PoliceAnimal ControlCity of Brandonby-law officer charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

