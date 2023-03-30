Menu

Crime

Waterloo police seize 2 guns during arrest in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 11:35 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Waterloo Regional Police say two guns were seized as a man was being arrested in Kitchener on Wednesday.

They say that officers were serving an outstanding warrant near Brybeck Crescent when they arrested the 27-year-old man from Kitchener.

The officers then searched a vehicle where they found the weapons.

The Kitchener man is facing numerous charges, including possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, and possession of unmarked cigarettes.

Police say the man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

