2 arrested after break-in at Coboconk business: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Two people face charges following a break and enter at a business in the village of Coboconk, Ont., early Wednesday.
Officers investigated a break and enter in progress at a business at around 3:20 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said.
As part of their investigation, officers pulled over a vehicle and say they found stolen property and break-in tools. Two people were arrested.
Trending Now
Michael Winn, 56, of Oshawa, Ont., and Carmine Porco, 42, of Courtice, Ont., were each charged with breaking and entering, possessing break-in instruments, and mischief under $5,000.
They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 27.
More on Crime
- Tributes pour in across Canada for Quebec police officer killed: ‘Sgt. Breau, rest easy’
- Quebec police carry out anti-drug trafficking raids targeting Hells Angels, Mafia
- Alleged Quebec cop killer was on probation, had history of mental health problems
- Psychiatric evaluation extended for man accused of crashing bus into Laval daycare
Comments