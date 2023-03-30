Menu

Crime

2 arrested after break-in at Coboconk business: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 10:57 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP located break-in tools and stolen items following a business break-in in Coboconk, Ont., on March 29, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP located break-in tools and stolen items following a business break-in in Coboconk, Ont., on March 29, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Two people face charges following a break and enter at a business in the village of Coboconk, Ont., early Wednesday.

Officers investigated a break and enter in progress at a business at around 3:20 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said.

Read more: $20K in tools stolen from Guelph construction site: police

As part of their investigation, officers pulled over a vehicle and say they found stolen property and break-in tools. Two people were arrested.

Michael Winn, 56, of Oshawa, Ont., and Carmine Porco, 42, of Courtice, Ont., were each charged with breaking and entering, possessing break-in instruments, and mischief under $5,000.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 27.

Advertisement
City of Kawartha LakesBreak And EnterBreak InCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPCoboconkCoboconk Ontario
