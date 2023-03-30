Kingston, Ont. police seek man connected with ‘act of mischief’ at local school

Kingston Police are seeking a male suspect involved in an “act of mischief” that they say happened on Saturday, March 18, at approximately 8:30 a.m.
According to police, the incident happened on the property of a school in the area of Norman Rogers Drive in midtown Kingston.
Anyone with information can contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.
