Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont. police seek man connected with ‘act of mischief’ at local school

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 10:04 am
Police in Kingston allege this man committed an 'act of mischief' at a local school.
Police in Kingston allege this man committed an 'act of mischief' at a local school. Kingston Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston Police are seeking a male suspect involved in an “act of mischief” that they say happened on Saturday, March 18, at approximately 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the incident happened on the property of a school in the area of Norman Rogers Drive in midtown Kingston.

Anyone with information can contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

Trending Now

Read more: Frontenac County program training regular people to save lives

More on Crime
CrimeKingstonSchoolKingston PoliceSuspectMischiefNorman Rogers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers