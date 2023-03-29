Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP arrest 5 amid renewed tensions along northern B.C. gas pipeline route

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 7:10 pm
A sign for a blockade check point by the Gidimt'en clan of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation is shown in this undated handout photo posted on the Wet'suwet'en Access Point on Gidumt'en Territory Facebook page. View image in full screen
A sign for a blockade check point by the Gidimt'en clan of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation is shown in this undated handout photo posted on the Wet'suwet'en Access Point on Gidumt'en Territory Facebook page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Facebook, Wet'suwet'en Access Point on Gidumt'en Territory
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The B.C. RCMP confirmed Wednesday that it had arrested five people in Wet’suwet’en territory that’s been a flashpoint over development of a natural gas pipeline.

Police said the arrests came as they executed a pair of search warrants following allegations a Coastal GasLink worker was “swarmed by a group of individuals wearing masks and camouflage” at the 43-kilometre mark of the Morice West Forest Service Road, near the northern community of Houston.

Read more: Wet’suwet’en land defenders apply for charges to be stayed, alleging Charter violations

According to an RCMP media release, the company alleges the group shot flares at the worker’s truck, then proceeded to pour liquid on the vehicle and steal a chainsaw.

In its own media release, the Gidim’ten Checkpoint alleged RCMP’s controversial Community-Industry Response Group raided a Gidimt’en village site and arrested five land and water defenders on a warrant for theft under $5,000 “with no clear relation to the Gidim’ten village site.”

Story continues below advertisement

“In the days leading to this police action, RCMP C-IRG have been found patrolling Wet’suwet’en traplines and cultural use areas, harassing and intimidating Wet’suwet’en members and disrupting constitutionally protected Wet’suwet’en cultural activities,” the release alleged.

Click to play video: 'Long-term relationships key to resource projects’ success, says B.C. premier'
Long-term relationships key to resource projects’ success, says B.C. premier

“Members of a private security firm hired by Coastal Gaslink pipeline, Forsythe, have also escalated harassment and surveillance efforts against Wet’suwet’en members in recent days.”

Read more: RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. police unit handles resource project protests

The release noted both the C-IRG and the security company are named as defendents in an ongoing lawsuit alleging harassment and intimidation meant to push Wet’suwet’en people off their lands.

It also pointed to the recent launch of a “systemic investigation” of the tactics and actions o f the C-IRG by the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hearing voices from along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route'
Hearing voices from along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route

The RCMP said Wednesday’s warrants were served at the Lamprey Provincial campground site and a location at 44.5 kilometres on the Morice Forest Service Road.

Trending Now

It said the five arrests were for obstruction of a police officer, alleging four people refused to cooperate with police direction and one tried to stop officers from executing the warrant.

Read more: TC Energy raises expected cost of Coastal GasLink project to $14.5 billion

The region has been the focus of tensions for years, as Coastal GasLink works to build a 670-kilometre pipeline from Dawson Creek to a gas export terminal in Kitimat.

While the 20 elected Indigenous councils along the pipeline route have signed benefits agreements with Coastal GasLink, they face opposition from the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Story continues below advertisement

Project opponents maintain that elected councils’ authority stems from the Indian Act and applies only to on-reserve matters, while hereditary chiefs retain authority over unceded land.

According to the company’s last construction update, issued Feb. 28, 84 per cent of the project has been completed.

More on Canada
First NationsEnvironmentPipelineWet'suwet'enCoastal GasLinkGas pipelineindigenous rights and titlegaslinkCIRGC-IRGcommunity industry response groupindigenous title
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers