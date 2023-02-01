Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

TC Energy raises expected cost of Coastal GasLink project to $14.5 billion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2023 11:54 am
File: The terminus for the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is seen at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. View image in full screen
File: The terminus for the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is seen at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Darryl Dyck, THE CANADIAN PRESS

TC Energy Corp. is raising its estimate for the cost of its Coastal GasLink project to $14.5 billion, up from an earlier estimate of $11.2 billion.

The company says the pipeline project continues to face material cost pressures including a challenging labour market and contractor underperformance and disputes as well as drought conditions and erosion and sediment control issues.

TC Energy says the new estimate excludes potential cost recoveries and incorporates contingencies for certain factors that may be beyond its control.

Click to play video: 'Actor Mark Ruffalo joins campaign calling for large banks to defund Coastal GasLink'
Actor Mark Ruffalo joins campaign calling for large banks to defund Coastal GasLink
Story continues below advertisement

The company is targeting mechanical completion of the project by the end of 2023, with commissioning and cleanup work continuing into 2024 and 2025.

Trending Now

However, it says a comprehensive cost and schedule risk analysis estimates that if construction extends well into 2024, it could add up to an additional $1.2 billion to the project’s cost.

TC Energy says its overall 2023 capital spending plan has also been revised to between $11.5 billion to $12.0 billion, compared with an earlier estimate of $9.5 billion.

Oil and GasPipelineAlberta oil and gasAlberta energyCoastal GasLinkTC EnergyTC Energy Corp
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers