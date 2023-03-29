Calgary Police Service identify 15-year-old shooting victim

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has identified the teenager who was killed in a shooting in Martindale early Tuesday morning.

Police fielded reports of a shooting in an alley off Martin Crossing Cres. in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale at 1:30 a.m.

The 15-year-old girl, who was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police believe the teen was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle in the 300 block of Martindale Drive N.E. The driver did not sustain any injuries, officers said.

On Wednesday, the Calgary Police Service said the shooting was targeted but was unsure if the occupants of the vehicle were the intended targets.

An autopsy completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was completed and Sarah Alexis Jorquera, 15, was identified on Wednesday.

“This was a senseless act of violence that took the life of a young girl,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement.

“At this point, we have more questions than answers and are working around the clock to hold those responsible accountable.”

Police said they have received several tips from the public and are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the Martindale area, specifically Martindale Drive, between 1 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

–with files from Emily Mertz, Global News.