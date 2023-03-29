Another dust advisory wafts into Vernon, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The North Okanagan’s brief reprieve from dusty skies has ended.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority issued a dust advisory for Vernon, B.C., due to “high concentrations of coarse particulate matter” that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations. This advisory is in effect until further notice.

The notice indicates that exposure is of particular concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19; as well as pregnant women, infants and older adults.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Vernon dust advisories appear to be part of a rising trend. In the last few years, Vernon has been living with dust advisories in the spring and early summer for an increasing number of days.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found on a provincial government website.