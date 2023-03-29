Menu

Another dust advisory wafts into Vernon, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 5:29 pm
Dust advisory days increasing in north Okanagan city
WATCH: Vernon has been living with dust advisories for an increasing number of days in the past couple of years. The situation is raising questions about whether more can be done to prevent the air quality problems – Mar 21, 2019
The North Okanagan’s brief reprieve from dusty skies has ended.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority issued a dust advisory for Vernon, B.C., due to “high concentrations of coarse particulate matter” that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Read more: Vernon, B.C. hit with another dust advisory

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations. This advisory is in effect until further notice.

The notice indicates that exposure is of particular concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19; as well as pregnant women, infants and older adults.

Vernon remains under dust advisory after 16 days

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Vernon dust advisories appear to be part of a rising trend. In the last few years, Vernon has been living with dust advisories in the spring and early summer for an increasing number of days.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found on a provincial government website. 

Read more: Can more be done to prevent Vernon dust advisories?

 

OkanaganNorth OkanaganInterior HealthCity of VernondustDust AdvisoryVernon Dust AdvisoryMinistry of Environment and Climate ChangeNorth Okanagan dust advisory
