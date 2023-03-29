Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man arrested for attempted murder after dropping off injured woman at hospital

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 5:37 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
File photo. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. man was arrested for attempted murder this week after he dropped off an injured woman at an Interior hospital.

Trail RCMP said the woman was dropped off early Monday at Kootenay Boundary Hospital, shortly after 5 a.m., and that her injury was “consistent with a gunshot wound.”

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. shooting sends one person to hospital, RCMP investigating

“Front-line officers arrived at the hospital where the female victim suffered serious, life-threatening injuries,” police said of the 33-year-old woman.

“The man who had allegedly dropped the woman off at the hospital fled before speaking with hospital staff or the police.”

Police say later that morning, officers arrested a 36-year-old man in relation to the incident. RCMP added that both were known to one another and it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Trail RCMP did not disclose the man’s name, but said he had already been released and that the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: '15-year-old girl dead following northeast Calgary shooting'
15-year-old girl dead following northeast Calgary shooting
CrimeShootingAttempted MurderBC Interiorsouthern interiorKootenaystrailGunshot WoundTrail RCMPKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers