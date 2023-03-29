B.C. man arrested for attempted murder after dropping off injured woman at hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man was arrested for attempted murder this week after he dropped off an injured woman at an Interior hospital.

Trail RCMP said the woman was dropped off early Monday at Kootenay Boundary Hospital, shortly after 5 a.m., and that her injury was “consistent with a gunshot wound.”

“Front-line officers arrived at the hospital where the female victim suffered serious, life-threatening injuries,” police said of the 33-year-old woman.

“The man who had allegedly dropped the woman off at the hospital fled before speaking with hospital staff or the police.”

Police say later that morning, officers arrested a 36-year-old man in relation to the incident. RCMP added that both were known to one another and it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Trail RCMP did not disclose the man’s name, but said he had already been released and that the investigation is ongoing.